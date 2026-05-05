Award-winning songwriter, singer, and fiddler Becky Buller and Banjo Hall of Famer Ned Luberecki at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
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Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
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Award-winning songwriter, singer, and fiddler Becky Buller and Banjo Hall of Famer Ned Luberecki at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org
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Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Concerts & Live Music