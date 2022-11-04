Béla Fleck | My Bluegrass Heart at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Join us November 4th 2022 for Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart! Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $68 and reserved seating is $58. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available. At this time, no covid-19 restrictions will be in place for this concert.

Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring Stuart Duncan, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, & Bryan Sutton

Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has made a point of boldly going where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 16 Grammys in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. But his roots are in bluegrass, and that’s where he returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.

Grammy award-winning album My Bluegrass Heart is the third chapter of a trilogy which began with the 1988 album, Drive, and continued in 1991 with The Bluegrass Sessions. Fleck’s band will spotlight a multi-generational gamut of the best of bluegrass players, all sporting a myriad of Grammy Awards and nominations, as well as gigantic piles of IBMA awards for their instruments: fiddler Stuart Duncan, mandolinist Jacob Jolliff, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz, and guitarist Bryan Sutton.

