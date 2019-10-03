× Expand Frazier History Museum Text that says The B-Line to the Bourbon District with a date and time in a golden box, and three images from Boone County Distilling Co., New Riff Distilling, and Old Pogue on it.

The B-Line Bourbon Tasting and Program

OCTOBER 3RD | 7 - 9 PM (Doors at 6:30)

For one night only, The B-Line will be extended from Northern Kentucky to the heart of the Bourbon District of downtown Louisville! The B-Line is an experience centered around three Northern Kentucky-based Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® distilleries. Guests will be greeted by a Martinez welcome cocktail made with New Riﬀ’s Kentucky Wild Gin. Visitors will then learn a little about B-Line distilleries as they sample two products from each in diﬀerent rooms throughout the museum.

Old Pogue: Distillery’s Master’s Select and Old Maysville Club

Boone County Distilling Co. : Small Batch Bourbon and Bourbon Cream

New Riff: Bourbon and Rye

Tasty small bites will be provided by Board & You, a new local cheese and charcuterie board delivery service.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $50 | Frazier Members: $40

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/b-line