Bourbon Review Fall Shindig

Gratz Park Inn 120 W Second St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Escape, sip & explore the birthplace of Bourbon. Get lost in the rolling Bluegrass hills of central Kentucky, during a long weekend with a “top shelf” lineup of Horse & Bourbon Country experiences. Come see the cradle of thoroughbred breeding & racing traditions. Time seems to stand still, as you’re being whisked down a country road to one of the world-famous Bourbon Distilleries, or enjoying the foot-tapping sounds of a live Bluegrass band.

Come and experience the Bourbon Lifestyle, as personal guests of The Bourbon Review founders. Highlights include:

Private Country Ham, Chocolate & Bourbon pairing with Michter’s American Whiskey

Private tours of 2 award-winning Distilleries

Private tour of Taylor Made Horse Farm (home of 2014 Kentucky Derby Winner California Chrome)

AND a night of great food, live Bluegrass music, and 50+ selections of Bourbons to sample from, at the The Bourbon Review Shindig; set amidst the grounds of legendary Taylor Made Horse Farm

For more information visit shop.gobourbon.com

Gratz Park Inn 120 W Second St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Food & Drink
