Brown Hotel Hosts Traditional Thanksgiving Feasts

Relax and let the Brown Hotel do your Thanksgiving cooking this year. Special holiday menus prepared by executive chef James Adams and chef de cuisine Dustin Willett will be offered in the hotel’s two restaurants, the English Grill and J. Graham’s Café on Thursday, Nov. 23.

A holiday brunch buffet will be featured at J. Graham’s Café from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners can choose from a variety of breakfast items including a breakfast casserole, Belgian waffles with specialty bourbon syrup and made‑to‑order omelets handcrafted by the Brown’s culinarian. Guests can fill their plates with roasted Tewes Farm turkey, hand‑carved prime rib from the rotisserie and many other traditional favorites. For dessert, pastry chef Jaclyn Joseph will provide holiday bread pudding, patisserie creations, and various seasonal sweets. The cost is $42 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $18 for children ages 4 to 12; and complimentary for children under age 4. Seating times are available at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the four‑star English Grill will serve a formal Thanksgiving meal sure to please the entire family. To start, guests can enjoy various hearty side items served buffet-style including shrimp and andouille gumbo, Hot Brown canapes, shrimp cocktail, Jonah crab claws, oysters on the half shell, house‑baked breads and a variety of mixed green and quinoa salads. Choice of entrée, including hand‑carved turkey with braised leek stuffing; pan‑seared scallops; and beef tenderloin, will be served à la carte. The meal will end with an assortment of seasonal sweets and patisserie creations. The cost is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $22 for children ages 4 to 12; and complimentary for children under age 4.

For more information visit brownhotel.com