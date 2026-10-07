Baby Resource Fair at Kenton County Public Library

× Expand Kenton County Public Library Generic Event Image for Third Party Calendars - 1 Kenton County Public Library Logo

Join us at the Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library for a free resource fair dedicated to pregnancy, postpartum and the first years of your little one's life.

Whether you are a first-time parent or seasoned pro, come see what local Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati organizations have to offer through workshops, informational booths, giveaways and vendor tables. Representatives from community partners such as St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Cincinnati Children's Hospital and others will be present to answer questions about the resources available to you and your family. This event is intended for expecting parents and caregivers of babies 0-3 years old. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information call 859-962-4019 or visit kentonlibrary.org/events