Back to Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac LIVE
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
Back to Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery
Join Back to Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac LIVE at The Grove Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!
Back to Mac returns on Saturday, May 9, at 7:00 PM for an evening filled with your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits. Sing and dance along beneath the trees in a fun, laid-back outdoor setting.
Event Details:
Gates open at 6:00 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
All ages welcome (kids 12 & under get in FREE!)
Food vendors on site
Bring your friends and family and enjoy a great night of LIVE music under the stars!
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com