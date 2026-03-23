× Expand The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery Back to Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery

Join Back to Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac LIVE at The Grove Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!

Back to Mac returns on Saturday, May 9, at 7:00 PM for an evening filled with your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits. Sing and dance along beneath the trees in a fun, laid-back outdoor setting.

Event Details:

Gates open at 6:00 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

All ages welcome (kids 12 & under get in FREE!)

Food vendors on site

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a great night of LIVE music under the stars!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com