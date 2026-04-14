Lucero at The Grove

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The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Lucero at The Grove Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!

Gates open at 6:00 PM

Show starts at 7:00 PM

All ages welcome (kids 12 & under get in FREE!)

Food vendors on site

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a great night of LIVE music under the stars!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music
270-629-4263
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