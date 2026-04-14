Lucero at The Grove
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Lucero at The Grove Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!
Gates open at 6:00 PM
Show starts at 7:00 PM
All ages welcome (kids 12 & under get in FREE!)
Food vendors on site
Bring your friends and family and enjoy a great night of LIVE music under the stars!
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com
Info
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music