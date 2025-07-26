Back to School Bash

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join us for our annual celebration of all things back to school! Gratz Park, Lexington, KY (located in Carnegie's backyard)

Children will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and a new book to start the year! Games and activities will also take place during the celebration.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Kids & Family
8592544175
