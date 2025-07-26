× Expand Carnegie Center Back to School Bash - 1 Back to School Bash

Join us for our annual celebration of all things back to school! Gratz Park, Lexington, KY (located in Carnegie's backyard)

Children will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and a new book to start the year! Games and activities will also take place during the celebration.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org