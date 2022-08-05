Back to School Bash at Blanchard's Gracious Acres

× Expand Back to School Bash Back to School Bash

School will be back in session before we know it, so let's celebrate with a back to school bash. Blanchard's Gracious Acres will have blow-up slides, food trucks, activities, a petting zoo with their animals, and music!!

Entry fee is $5/person.

For more information, please call 270.339.5190 or visit on Facebook - Blanchard's Gracious Acres