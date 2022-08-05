Back to School Bash at Blanchard's Gracious Acres

to

Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

School will be back in session before we know it, so let's celebrate with a back to school bash. Blanchard's Gracious Acres will have blow-up slides, food trucks, activities, a petting zoo with their animals, and music!!

Entry fee is $5/person.

For more information, please call 270.339.5190 or visit on Facebook - Blanchard's Gracious Acres

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Parents
270.339.5190
please enable javascript to view
