Back to School Bash at Blanchard's Gracious Acres
to
Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
×
Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash
School will be back in session before we know it, so let's celebrate with a back to school bash. Blanchard's Gracious Acres will have blow-up slides, food trucks, activities, a petting zoo with their animals, and music!!
Entry fee is $5/person.
For more information, please call 270.339.5190 or visit on Facebook - Blanchard's Gracious Acres
Info
Blanchard's Gracious Acres 593 Fox Rd., Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Parents