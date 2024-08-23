× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us at 3rd Turn for a Back to School Silent Disco on August 23rd! The summer may be ending, but the party's just getting started!

Back to School Silent Disco at 3rd Turn J-Town

Summer vacation might be ending, but the party's just getting started! Join us at 3rd Turn J-Town on August 23rd for a special Back to School Silent Disco! We're bringing the classic Louisville Silent Disco experience with bangers throughout the decades, hip hop hits, and pop party faves. We can't wait to dance with you!

All teachers/admin/school employees with a valid school ID get in for half price! That's just $5!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.