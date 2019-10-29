Back to the Garden: A Woodstock Tribute

The Morehead State University Commercial Music Rock Ensemble will present “Back to the Garden: A Woodstock Tribute” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Morehead Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and “hippie” clothes are highly encouraged. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door and free with MSU student ID.

Under the direction of Glenn Ginn, associate professor of music, the show will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in Bethel, New York. The event featured three days of musical performances in August 1969.

The ensemble will perform music by many of the artists featured at the festival, including Richie Havens, Joan Baez, Canned Heat, Santana, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead, John Sebastian, Arlo Guthrie and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, among others. The concert will feature 21 student musicians and seven faculty musicians. Glenn Ginn and his wife, Lisa, both serve as producers in collaboration with the MSU Music Industry Club.

“The Woodstock festival was a moment in history when nearly 500,000 young people gathered in one place to express a communal reaction to the violence that had been perpetrated on their generation throughout the 1960s. That reaction was to have three days of art, peace, love and music by the greatest collection of musical artists ever assembled at one festival,” Ginn said. “With all that is happening in our country and world today, it is important to remember that reaction, not only brilliant for its time but also a viable option for us today.”

For more information on the concert, contact Glenn Ginn at g.ginn@moreheadstate.edu at 606-776-1141.

To learn more about music programs at MSU, contact the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance at mtd@moreheadstate.edu, 606-783-2473 or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd.