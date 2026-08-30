× Expand Gateway Regional Arts Center BBB Event Flyer - Digital Flyer Two divisions of music, crowd-voting, cash bar, food vendors, exclusive GRAC merch, and so much more! Full performance featuring Mantra Lounge Band with opener Tab Caudill!

The Gateway Regional Arts Center (GRAC) is excited to present the 2026 Backporch Battle of the Bands, an all-day celebration of live music featuring local and regional performers. The event includes two audience-voted competitions, and two concert performances following the competition, featuring Kentucky singer-songwriter Tab Caudill and a headlining performance by central Kentucky art-punk band, Mantra Lounge. Coupled with local food vendors, beverages, and an array of performer / band merchandise for purchase, this event will be an evening of community celebration in downtown Mt. Sterling!

$10 All day entry | Ages 18+. No outside food or drink permitted.

For more information call 8594986264.