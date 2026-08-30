Backporch Battle of the Bands

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Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353

The Gateway Regional Arts Center (GRAC) is excited to present the 2026 Backporch Battle of the Bands, an all-day celebration of live music featuring local and regional performers. The event includes two audience-voted competitions, and two concert performances following the competition, featuring Kentucky singer-songwriter Tab Caudill and a headlining performance by central Kentucky art-punk band, Mantra Lounge. Coupled with local food vendors, beverages, and an array of performer / band merchandise for purchase, this event will be an evening of community celebration in downtown Mt. Sterling!

$10 All day entry | Ages 18+. No outside food or drink permitted.

For more information call 8594986264. 

Info

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
8594986264
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