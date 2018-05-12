Backyard Birding: Birding Beyond Binoculars

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Backyard Birding: Birding Beyond Binoculars

May 12 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Bernheim Backyard Birding is a family-friendly opportunity to learn more about our fine, feathered friends. For this program, we’ll practice our birding skills without binoculars! With a focus on bird language and behavior that can be observed with the naked eye, Bernheim educators will lead a short walk through the arboretum.

Bernheim Members: $5; Non-Members $7;; $5 per car weekend environmental fee applies for Non-Members

Children (12 and under) $3

Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to start of program; Call (502) 955 – 8512

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
502-955-8512
