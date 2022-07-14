Bacon, Bourbon & Brew Festival - Newport KY

Bacon, Bourbon, and Beer all in one place. Join the area's best food vendors, breweries, and distilleries at Newport Festival Park on the banks of the Ohio River July 14-17 at the Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew festival!

Join us for a weekend packed with FREE continuous live entertainment, cold beer, delicious bourbon cocktails, and the mouthwatering food that Greater Cincinnati has become so famous for. Admission is FREE!

Unique activities include bourbon tastings and trivia as well as rides and games, and performances from some of the city's top bands. The festival is a great activity for the whole family!

Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew runs July 14-17, 2022.

For more information, visit on Facebook - Bacon Bourbon and Brew Festival