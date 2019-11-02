× Expand Power Plant Live! Bacon-themed cocktail at Bacon Jam

Bacon Jam Festival at Fourth Street Live!

Join us at Fourth Street Live! for Bacon Jam 2019 - a festival devoted to BACON!

Spend your day listening to live music, pigging out on bacon-inspired dishes and sipping curated cocktails that will have pork-lovers bellying up to the bar all day. Whether you're in the crispy bacon or chewy bacon camp, there will be bacon-themed games and competitions to fulfill your bacon-loving dreams!

Portion of the ticket proceeds to benefit the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

For more information call (502) 584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com