Bad Elf on the Shelf and Will the Real Santa Please Show Up?

$12 for everyone.

A play written by Bill Baker and directed by Mike Price.

A Christmas Show for kids.

Eddy, one of Santa’s elves, is bored with blowing up sports balls in the toy workshop. He wants a new job. Santa is running short on “Elves on the Shelves”, who help him watch how kids are behaving in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Santa is not crazy about it; but, he gives Eddy the new job. The new job is not what Eddy expected. Sitting still, without moving all day while the kids are around is painful for Eddy. Besides being sore, Eddy is bored. He starts playing tricks on the kids. He starts telling Santa things that aren’t true about the kids’ behavior and twisting around the facts to make them look bad in Santa’s eyes. Will the kids get the gifts they deserve or will Eddy just be a Bad Elf on the Shelf?

Will the Real Santa Please Show Up?

Cindy’s family moved to her great grandfathers’ ranch way out in the country. As it gets close to Christmas, Cindy asks her mother when they can go see Santa, so she can ask for her gifts. Mother tells her there is no nearby mall or place where they can go see Santa. The nearest big town is hours away and there isn’t time for a big trip like that. Cindy is suprised when Santa is scheduled to appear at the school Christmas party, but is disappointed when Santa sneezes, his beard falls off and he turns out to be Mr. Willard, the gym teacher. Will Cindy ever get to meet the REAL Santa Claus?

Suitable for everyone.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/