Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science: The Little Shop of Horrors (1960) – Yew Dell Gardens

$20 – $25 per person

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is kicking off a new series – Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science – with the 1960 classic film The Little Shop of Horrors. After watching this movie, learn from Yew Del’s Horticulture Team about plant intergeneric crosses and carnivorous plants, and how it relates to Audrey Jr.’s behavior. Bring your best “would plants really do that?” questions for our Team to answer. Doors open at 6 p.m. to visit the Gardens, and the film starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/