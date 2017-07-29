BAFOL's Art Showcase and Fundraiser

Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. Cordially invites you to an Art Showcase & Fundraiser

Come and celebrate The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. Art Showcase on July 29th from 3-5pm. The afternoon will consist of fine art (from local talented artist), Door Prizes, Silent Auction, Hors d'oeuvres, Desserts & Drinks.

Proceeds raised will support Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc.'s free community outreach programs.

For more information visit bafol.org