BAFOLSpotLight4Autism

The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. (BAFOL) is pleased to announce its partnership with the Louisville Memorial Auditorium in producing BAFOL's SpotLIGHT4AUTISM Concert on October 27, 2018 from 6pm-10pm.

The SpotLIGHT4AUTISM Concert brings together Reggae, R & B, Hip Hop, Jazz music and Autism Advocacy for a fun, celebrity-filled night of uplifting fellowship!

Headlined by International Hip Hop Sensation Jethro Sheeran (better known as aLonestar), the SpotLIGHT4AUTISM Concert event will feature many of the diversified and international acclaimed fellow artists and colleagues. Joining the lineup is Reggae Master HrH Prince AdeBayo Oyediran, R & B artist DeAndre Perryman, and confirmed invited VIP celebrity appearance by legendary musical artist and honorary guests.

The evening will be hosted by Miss Juliana Valencia of WHAS 11 and Co-hosted by Mr. Pete DeLorenzo (recognized Comedian, Impressionist, Actor, Recording Artist, Screenwriter, Producer, Director, and Humanitarian), as they highlight the innovative work of Booker Autism Foundation of Learning, Inc. (BAFOL).

We would like to thank our sponsors & partners:

Martin's BBQ

Outback Steakhouse

QDobas

WHAS11

WAVE3

WLKY32

IHEART RADIO

RedFlag Advisors

For more information call 1-833-828-8476 or visit bafol.org