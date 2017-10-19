Baker Arboretum Presents Author Brie Arthur

Carroll Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Baker Arboretum Presents Author Brie Arthur

The Baker Arboretum 12th annual speaker this year is Brie Arthur. Brie has been dubbed the revolutionary for her leadership in the suburban Foodscape movement and for work with public schools across the US. In 2017 Brie was honored as the first recipient of The American Horticultural Society's Emerging Horticultural Professional Award and her first book, The Foodscape Revolution was published by St Lynn’s Press.

The event is free and open to students, and avid gardeners.

For more information call 270 842-7415. 

Carroll Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Talks & Readings
270 842-7415
