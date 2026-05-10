× Expand https://danvillekentucky.com/event/balloons-over-the-bluegrass-hot-air-balloon-festival/ Balloons Over the Bluegrass Hot Air Balloon Festival

In conjunction with the America 250th Celebration, the annual Balloons Over the Bluegrass Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held at the Danville-Boyle County Airport on Sunday, August 9 from 4-9 p.m. This will be a free event to attend and will include other activities, as well as food and drink vendors.

For more information visit danvillekentucky.com/event/balloons-over-the-bluegrass-hot-air-balloon-festival/