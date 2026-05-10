Balloons Over the Bluegrass Hot Air Balloon Festival

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Danville - Boyle County Airport 420 Airport Rd. , Danville, Kentucky 40422

In conjunction with the America 250th Celebration, the annual Balloons Over the Bluegrass Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held at the Danville-Boyle County Airport on Sunday, August 9 from 4-9 p.m. This will be a free event to attend and will include other activities, as well as food and drink vendors.

For more information visit danvillekentucky.com/event/balloons-over-the-bluegrass-hot-air-balloon-festival/

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Danville - Boyle County Airport 420 Airport Rd. , Danville, Kentucky 40422
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
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