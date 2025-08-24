Balloons over the Bluegrass in Danville
Danville - Boyle County Airport 420 Airport Rd. , Danville, Kentucky 40422
Advocate Messenger
Balloons over the Bluegrass
Balloons over the Bluegrass in Danville
Get ready for a high-flying celebration! Join us for Balloons Over the Bluegrass, an unforgettable day at the Danville-Boyle County Airport where hot air balloons will take flight over Junction City.
✨ Watch the sky come alive with color
🎈Tethered balloon rides
🍔 Grab a bite from your favorite local food trucks
🛍️ Browse unique vendors
🎶 Enjoy live music and family-friendly fun
📢 Hosted by Junction City Matters – a proud supporter of our local community
💥 More details, including schedule and balloon launch times, coming soon!
Follow the Danville-Boyle County Airport on Facebook for more details!