× Expand Advocate Messenger Balloons over the Bluegrass

Balloons over the Bluegrass in Danville

Get ready for a high-flying celebration! Join us for Balloons Over the Bluegrass, an unforgettable day at the Danville-Boyle County Airport where hot air balloons will take flight over Junction City.

✨ Watch the sky come alive with color

🎈Tethered balloon rides

🍔 Grab a bite from your favorite local food trucks

🛍️ Browse unique vendors

🎶 Enjoy live music and family-friendly fun

📢 Hosted by Junction City Matters – a proud supporter of our local community

💥 More details, including schedule and balloon launch times, coming soon!

Follow the Danville-Boyle County Airport on Facebook for more details!