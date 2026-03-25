× Expand The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery The Band Feel with Mojo Thunder LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery!

The Band Feel with Mojo Thunder LIVE at The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery

Saturday, May 16 | Gates: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM

The Band Feel takes over The Grove stage on May 16 for a high-energy night of rock, joined by special guests and Kentucky’s own Mojo Thunder.

Blending influences from music, poetry, and visual art, The Band Feel delivers a powerful, immersive live experience that connects with audiences across generations. With over 90 million views and more than 500K followers across social platforms in the past year, they are quickly rising as a major force in the modern rock scene.

Fresh off sold-out shows across the country, the band continues to build momentum with their latest release, Into The Sun, produced by five-time Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak.

This all-ages event is perfect for the whole family—kids 12 and under get in FREE.

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com