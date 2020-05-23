Bands in the Burg

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Bands in the Burg

There are many talented musicians in Anderson County, which is why the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission is hosting “Bands in the Burg,” our own local musicians showcase on the Lawrenceburg Green, on Saturday, May 23. This afternoon and evening event, which will help kick off the summer, is a free, family-friendly concert featuring 10 musical acts, all from Anderson County, along with food trucks, craft beer and other activities. Bands performing include Puncheon Creek, R&R, Jarrod Stratton, Five Minutes Left, Brad Gordon, The Highs and The Lows, Paul Williams, Point of Real, D. Boone Pittman and the Fugitives, and Nizhoni Sky.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com

