Barbasol Championship PGA Event

to Google Calendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00

Keene Trace Golf Club 5600 Harrodusburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Barbasol Championship PGA Event

The PGA TOUR returns to Kentucky when the Barbasol Championship tees off in 2019 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club. The PGA TOUR consists of 52 regular-season tournaments before culminating with four tournaments as part of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

For more information visit barbasolchampionship.com

Info

Keene Trace Golf Club 5600 Harrodusburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356 View Map
to Google Calendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - Barbasol Championship PGA Event - 2019-07-18 08:00:00