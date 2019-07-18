Barbasol Championship PGA Event
Keene Trace Golf Club 5600 Harrodusburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356
The PGA TOUR returns to Kentucky when the Barbasol Championship tees off in 2019 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club. The PGA TOUR consists of 52 regular-season tournaments before culminating with four tournaments as part of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
For more information visit barbasolchampionship.com
