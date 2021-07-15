Barbasol Championship PGA Event

The Barbasol Championship is a PGA TOUR event that is played in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The 2021 tournament will take place July 15-18 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club. Champions is an Arthur Hills designed golf course conveniently located one hour from Cincinnati and Louisville. The Barbasol Championship, one of only 52 PGA TOUR events, provides its winner with 300 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and a trip to the PGA Championship. The 2019 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Jim Herman.

For more information visit barbasolchampionship.com