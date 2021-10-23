Barbecue and Beats Fest

× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Barbecue & Beats Festival at CityPlace

Enjoy good food and good music at the very first Barbecue and Beats Festival happening at CityPlace Expo Center in LaGrange. The event has been created to pair great food and great music together for a great cause. There will be food trucks selling different types of BBQ fare. There will also be a vendor selling desserts.

The event is being organized to help raise funds for The Veteran’s Club. This young nonprofit serves military personnel and their families by “Providing Connection, Healing, Recovery and Housing for the Veteran Community”. The organization provides many services to veterans some of which include: a nationally recognized Equine Therapy Program, helping with Career Transitions, Family Outreach Programs, Homeless Veteran Housing Program, and Recreational Therapy Programs. Admission is $5 per person at the door. Kids 6 and under are free.

For more information contact Cheryl Gurr at CityPlace Expo Center at (502) 225-9810 or at www.cityplaceexpocenter.com