The Bard's Clean Comedy Showcase

Louisville Laughs has a great night of comedy for the whole with some of our favorite comics from around the region doing clean comedy sets.

You’ll have a great night laughing along with Zach Wycuff, of Cincinnati; Jerrel Beamon, of Dayton, Ohio; Julie Heckman, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Chester Goad, of Cookeville, Tenn.; and Louisville’s Alex Whittenburg, Crystal Phoenix and host Creig Ewing.

This standup comedy show will take place in The Bard’s first floor lounge. Patrons wishing to dine should arrive early to dine in the main restaurant.

For more information call 5027421003 or visit eventvesta.com/events