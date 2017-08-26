Bards and Storytellers: Michael Cleveland and Brian Allen

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206

Bards and Storytellers: Michael Cleveland and Brian Allen

*Make reservations by noon, August 25

This Bards & Storytellers program brings champion bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland to the stage, accompanied by guitarist Brian Allen. Cleveland is a ten-time winner of the IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Award and three IBMA Instrumental Album of the Year awards. Allen has played at the Kennedy Center and on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” The audience will learn about the personal events and forces shaping their careers during this session of our popular arts, folklore, and performance series. Best for adults and older children.

For more information call (502) 899-2213.

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Ave , Kentucky 40206
