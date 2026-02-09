Bardstown Antique Show

Guthrie Opportunity Center 900 Nutter Dr. , Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

50+ antique dealers from multiple states selling quality antiques. Early Bird Shopping is 4-8p.m. on Friday April 10. Admission is $10, good for both days. Hours on Saturday April 11 are 9a.m.-4p.m. Admission is $8.

For more information call 502-348-4877 or visit visitbardstown.com/event/59th-annual-bardstown-antiques-show/614/

Festivals & Fairs, History, Home & Garden
502-348-4877
