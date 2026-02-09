× Expand Bardstown Antique Show The Bardstown Antique Show has been offering art, quilts, furniture, jewelry, advertising, and all other manner of quality antiques for nearly 60 years.

Bardstown Antique Show

50+ antique dealers from multiple states selling quality antiques. Early Bird Shopping is 4-8p.m. on Friday April 10. Admission is $10, good for both days. Hours on Saturday April 11 are 9a.m.-4p.m. Admission is $8.

For more information call 502-348-4877 or visit visitbardstown.com/event/59th-annual-bardstown-antiques-show/614/