Bardstown, Bourbon & Belonging: A VIP Tasting Experience

The Bourbon Capital Alliance and five of our amazing partner distilleries are proud to host a VIP tasting experience and brand education for the Bourbon & Belonging crowd! Held in the luxurious Brindiamo Penthouse in historic Spalding Hall in downtown Bardstown, our guests will sample 9 premium bourbons from:

Log Still Distillery

Bardstown Bourbon Co.

Preservation Distillery

Old SteelHouse Distillery

James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Our guests will leave with multiple parting gifts, including (but not limited to) the following:

Custom tasting mat designed just for this experience

Bourbon Capital Distillers map

Bourbon Capital Academy Field Guide

Discount code for future Bourbon Capital Academy experience

Distillery gifts

and more...

Tickets for this experience are limited! Our classroom sits 24. Reserve your seats soon. Cheers!

Cost: $100

For more information call (502) 348-2999 or visit bourbonandbelonging.com