Bardstown, Bourbon & Belonging: A VIP Tasting Experience
to
Downtown Bardstown 114 N. Fifth St., Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Bourbon Capital Academy
The Bourbon Capital Alliance and five of our amazing partner distilleries are proud to host a VIP tasting experience and brand education for the Bourbon & Belonging crowd! Held in the luxurious Brindiamo Penthouse in historic Spalding Hall in downtown Bardstown, our guests will sample 9 premium bourbons from:
Log Still Distillery
Bardstown Bourbon Co.
Preservation Distillery
Old SteelHouse Distillery
James B. Beam Distilling Co.
Our guests will leave with multiple parting gifts, including (but not limited to) the following:
Custom tasting mat designed just for this experience
Bourbon Capital Distillers map
Bourbon Capital Academy Field Guide
Discount code for future Bourbon Capital Academy experience
Distillery gifts
and more...
Tickets for this experience are limited! Our classroom sits 24. Reserve your seats soon. Cheers!
Cost: $100
For more information call (502) 348-2999 or visit bourbonandbelonging.com