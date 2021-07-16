× Expand Looking For Lilith Theatre Company From Bardstown to Broadway: The Road to Votes for WomenLifting Up Under-Told Stories of Kentucky Women and Suffragists of Color

From Bardstown to Broadway: The Suffrage Driving and Walking Tour

Journey through the streets of our hometown to meet the dedicated Louisville Suffragists who tirelessly fought for their right to vote! Looking for Lilith will guide participants through The Suffrage Driving & Walking Tour, as we travel to locations such as York Street, Simmons College, and The Limerick Neighborhood exploring where these courageous women lived, worked, and met. Guided by a tour narrator to each location, audiences will experience live performances retelling stories of the women’s suffrage activism that occurred there. This intersectional project lifts up underheard voices and Suffragists of Color, looking at the economic, educational, and racial tensions of the movement. Together we will travel back in time to be inspired by our local living history and be surprised by the connections to our current moment.

Begins at the Louisville Free Public Library

Pay-What-You-Can

Suggested Ticket Price: $15

Minimum ticket price: $5

*Ticket prices do not include ticket processing & credit card fees

Tickets will be available beginning May 15, 2021 at www.lookingforlilith.org. Space is limited. For more information, call (502) 638-2559 or email boxoffice@lookingforliith.org, or visit lookingforlilith.org

July 16 - 6:30p, 7:00p, 7:30

July 17 - 10:00am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 6:30p, 7:00p, 7:30

July 18 - 6:30p, 7:00p, 7:30

August 27 - 6:30p, 7:00p, 7:30

August 28 -10:00am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 6:30p, 7:00p, 7:30

August 29 - 6:30p, 7:00p, 7:30

Please arrive 30 to 15 minutes prior to tour start time for check-in and pre-show activities.

For more information, call (502) 638-2559 or email boxoffice@lookingforliith.org, or visit lookingforlilith.org