Bardstown's National Bourbon Day Celebration

Bardstown One Court Square, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Historic Bardstown, Kentucky isn’t known as the Bourbon Capital of the World® for nothing. With 11 unique distillery experiences within 16 miles of downtown, Bardstown is the authentic home to National Bourbon Day each year. We’re hosting a celebration of all things bourbon  June 9 to June 12.  

