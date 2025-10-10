Barktoberfest
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Barktoberfest
Free admission/cost for food & drinks.
Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at Barktoberfest! This promises to be an evening packed with fun for pups and people alike. Bring your furry friends out for: Adoptale Pubppies form Bluegrass Pet Rescue; Dog Costume Parade to show off your pup’s best look; Live Music to keep the good vibes rolling; Vendor Market featuring local favorites; Drink Specials to enjoy while you mingle! This night is the paw-fect way to celebrate fall with your four-legged best friend.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/