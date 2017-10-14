Barktoberfest 2017

The free community event will be October 14th from noon to 10:00pm and is set to be the biggest yet! This year we have teamed up with NoLi CDC and Rock House Brewing to bring a fun, family-friendly event to the North Limestone District. Barktoberfest 2017 will feature live music and entertainment on two stages, lots of vendors, food, a children’s area, adoptable pets, silent auctions & raffles, our annual pet costume contest, games, and of course beer!

Barktoberfest is fun for the WHOLE family- both two and four-legged! Our stages will feature great local talent all day. We will have some wonderful area artists and vendors so folks will have a unique shopping experience. What would a festival be without funnel cakes? Barktoberfest will also feature a variety of food options, as well as beer and bourbon!

Paws 4 the Cause invites other local rescues to participate in our Adoption area as well. If you are looking to add to your family, there will be many animals at the event looking for great homes.

Rock House Brewing is not only providing great local craft beers & ciders, but is also hosting Oktoberfest-style games in the afternoon.

For more information visit paws4thecause.com