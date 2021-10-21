Barn Lot Theater Presents: Bad Seed

The scene is a small Southern town where Colonel and Christine Penmark live with their daughter, Rhoda. Little Rhoda Penmark is the evil queen of the story. On the surface she is sweet, charming, full of old-fashioned graces, loved by her parents, admired by all her elders. But Rhoda’s mother has an uneasy feeling about her. When one of Rhoda’s schoolmates is mysteriously drowned at a picnic, Mrs. Penmark is alarmed. For the boy who was drowned was the one who had won the penmanship medal that Rhoda felt she deserved.

Show dates are October 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st. Thursday through Saturday shows are at 7:00 PM and Sundays are at 2:30 PM. Masks optional. Bring your vaccination card for a free small popcorn.

Rated PG-13*

Directed by Vivien Worthen-Powell

**WARNING** This show contains a live gunshot and content that may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

Barn Lot Theater Ticket Prices-General Admission:

Regular: $15.00

Senior Citizen (55+) $13.00

Student: $13.00

Preschool: $8.00

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org