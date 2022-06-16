× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater presents Duck Hunter Shoots Angel

Duck Hunter Shoots Angel

Rated PG-13 for language and adult situations

Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: Glass Thompson

Directed by Robin Ford Frazier

Duck Hunter Shoots Angel is the uproarious story of two bumbling Alabama brothers who have never shot a duck but think they shot an angel. As they lament their fates in a murky swamp, they are chased by a cynical tabloid journalist and his reluctant photographer—who don’t believe any of it—until feathers, wings, and a tiara are discovered along the way!

The play hysterically interweaves a love story, sibling rivalry, tawdry media, race relations and cultural stereotypes as the chase to find the angel builds to a crescendo in the swamp.

Ultimately a sweet allegory about redemption, Duck Hunter Shoots Angel has been hailed by audiences as a rare comedy with a surprisingly heartfelt lesson.

*Masks required if unvaccinated

6/16/22 7:00pm

6/17/22 7:00pm

6/18/22 7:00pm

6/19/22 2:30pm

6/23/22 7:00pm

6/24/22 7:00pm

6/25/22 7:00pm

6/26/22 2:30pm

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org