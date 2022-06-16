Barn Lot Theater Presents: Duck Hunter Shoots Angel
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater
Barn Lot Theater presents Duck Hunter Shoots Angel
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel
Rated PG-13 for language and adult situations
Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: Glass Thompson
Directed by Robin Ford Frazier
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel is the uproarious story of two bumbling Alabama brothers who have never shot a duck but think they shot an angel. As they lament their fates in a murky swamp, they are chased by a cynical tabloid journalist and his reluctant photographer—who don’t believe any of it—until feathers, wings, and a tiara are discovered along the way!
The play hysterically interweaves a love story, sibling rivalry, tawdry media, race relations and cultural stereotypes as the chase to find the angel builds to a crescendo in the swamp.
Ultimately a sweet allegory about redemption, Duck Hunter Shoots Angel has been hailed by audiences as a rare comedy with a surprisingly heartfelt lesson.
*Masks required if unvaccinated
6/16/22 7:00pm
6/17/22 7:00pm
6/18/22 7:00pm
6/19/22 2:30pm
6/23/22 7:00pm
6/24/22 7:00pm
6/25/22 7:00pm
6/26/22 2:30pm
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org