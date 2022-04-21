× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater presents Farce of Habit

Directed by Kyle Hadley

Rated PG for mild adult situations

In *Farce of Habit*, we’re back at the Reel ‘Em Inn with the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas in this hilarious sequel to *Farce of Nature*. The proprietor, D. Gene Wilburn is hoping for a peaceful weekend of fishing, but there are a few...obstacles in the way of his lake time!

With his son Ty’s marriage to Jenna on the rocks, his wife Wynelle’s attempt to break her caffeine habit cold turkey, and his sister Roxie’s strange undercover investigation, the Wilburn household is under a lot of stress! Add to this a wacky guest list which includes a gaggle of nuns (which would be tolerable if D. Gene didn’t have a nun phobia!), an egotistical celebrity love guru, an awkward and shy retiree taking his very first vacation, and a couple of wild women who may or may not be who they claim to be, this may turn out to be a recipe for disaster. And did we mention the storm of the century is converging upon them and an axe murderer is on the loose? Poor D. Gene may never get to go fishing again!

If you enjoy gloriously preposterous hilarity, then laughing your way through the take-no-prisoners lunacy of this Jones Hope Wooten comedy is one habit you’ll never want to break!

*Masks are required for unvaccinated and recommended for vaccinated patrons

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org