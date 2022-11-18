Barn Lot Theater Presents: Home for the Holidays
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater Presents: Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays
Rated G for all audiences
Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: River Country 107.9 FM
Directed by Chadwick Shockley
Barn Lot Theater is proud to present our second annual holiday revue, Home for the Holidays. We began this tradition in 2021 and hope to keep it going for years to come. Get in the holiday spirit with us as we perform some of your favorite songs of the season!
*Masks required for unvaccinated patrons
11/18/22 7:00pm
11/19/22 7:00pm
11/20/22 2:30pm
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org