× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater Presents: Home for the Holidays

Home for the Holidays

Rated G for all audiences

Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: River Country 107.9 FM

Directed by Chadwick Shockley

Barn Lot Theater is proud to present our second annual holiday revue, Home for the Holidays. We began this tradition in 2021 and hope to keep it going for years to come. Get in the holiday spirit with us as we perform some of your favorite songs of the season!

*Masks required for unvaccinated patrons

11/18/22 7:00pm

11/19/22 7:00pm

11/20/22 2:30pm

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org