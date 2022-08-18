× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater Presents: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French

Rated R for strong language and adult situations

Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: Bowling Park

Directed by Wayne Martin

In this stage adaptation of the famous film, we meet Randle P. McMurphy, a charming rogue who contrives to serve a short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in prison. This, he learns, was a mistake. He clashes with the head nurse, a fierce martinet, Nurse Rached.

He quickly takes over the yard and accomplishes what the medical profession has been unable to do for twelve years; he makes a presumed deaf and dumb Native American talk. He leads others out of introversion, stages a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranges a rollicking midnight party with liquor and chippies.

For one offense, Nurse Rached has him submit to shock treatment. The party is too horrid for her and she forces him to submit to a final correction: a frontal lobotomy.

*Masks required if not vaccinated

8/18/22 7:00pm

8/19/22 7:00pm

8/20/22 7:00pm

8/21/22 2:30pm

8/25/22 7:00pm

8/26/22 7:00pm

8/27/22 7:00pm

8/28/22 2:30pm

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org