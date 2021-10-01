Barn Lot Theater Presents: The REAL Story of Little Red Riding Hood

Everyone has listened to the immortal yarn of Little Red Riding Hood and the hungry wolf. But it’s rare we get a chance to hear the infamous Wolf’s point of view of this popular story.

In this hilarious musical, our compassionate and sympathetic beast is understandably upset. He has been maligned for generations because of the well-known children’s parable. Determined to defend his own good intentions, he reveals Red Riding Hood’s real nature... rarely shown to the outside world.

With an abundance of toe-tapping tunes, this side-splitting, cuddly tale ideal for elementary actors will show that there are two sides to every story.

Show dates are October 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Showtimes are 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 PM on Sunday. Masks are optional. Bring your vaccination card to our concession stand for a free small popcorn!

Rated G

Directed by Vivien Worthen-Powell

Book by Judy Wolfman

Music and Lyrics by David Reiser

Barn Lot Theater Ticket Prices-General Admission:

Regular: $15.00

Senior Citizen (55+) $13.00

Student: $13.00

Preschool: $8.00

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org