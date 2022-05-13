Barn Lot Theater Presents: Sounds of the Screen
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater
Barn Lot Theater presents Sounds of the Screen
Songs of the Screen
Rated G for all audiences
Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: River Country 107.9 FM
Directed by Chadwick Shockley and Joseph McDowell
Barn Lot Theater presents Songs of the Screen, a cabaret-style performance showcasing songs that have been featured in both film and television. Join us for an evening of familiar music from some of your favorite films and TV shows.
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org
*Masks required if unvaccinated