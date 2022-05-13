× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater presents Sounds of the Screen

Songs of the Screen

Rated G for all audiences

Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: River Country 107.9 FM

Directed by Chadwick Shockley and Joseph McDowell

Barn Lot Theater presents Songs of the Screen, a cabaret-style performance showcasing songs that have been featured in both film and television. Join us for an evening of familiar music from some of your favorite films and TV shows.

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org

*Masks required if unvaccinated