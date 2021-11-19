Barn Lot Theater Presents: Sounds of the Season

Barn Lot Theater will celebrate Christmas as never before with a special concert to get everyone in the Holiday spirit!

Show dates are November 19th, 20th, and 21st. Showtimes are 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 PM on Sunday. Masks are optional. Bring your vaccination card to our concession stand for a free small popcorn!

Rated G

Arranged by Chadwick Shockley

Barn Lot Theater Ticket Prices-General Admission:

Regular: $15.00

Senior Citizen (55+) $13.00

Student: $13.00

Preschool: $8.00

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org