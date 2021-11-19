Barn Lot Theater Presents: Sounds of the Season
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater will celebrate Christmas as never before with a special concert to get everyone in the Holiday spirit!
Show dates are November 19th, 20th, and 21st. Showtimes are 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 PM on Sunday. Masks are optional. Bring your vaccination card to our concession stand for a free small popcorn!
Rated G
Arranged by Chadwick Shockley
Barn Lot Theater Ticket Prices-General Admission:
Regular: $15.00
Senior Citizen (55+) $13.00
Student: $13.00
Preschool: $8.00
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org