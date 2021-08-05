Barn Lot Theater Presents: Waiting for Godot

Barn Lot Theater proudly presents one of the best known works of 20th century theater, Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s classic two-act play that explores the nature of the human condition.

As two dilapidated bums fill their days as painlessly as they can, they wait for Godot, a personage who will explain their interminable insignificance, or put an end to it. They are resourceful, with quarrels and their dependence on each other, as children are. They pass the time ‘which would have passed anyway.’ Every day a child comes from the unknown Godot, and evasively puts the big arrival off until tomorrow; it is a tragic view. Yet, in performance, most of it is brilliant, bitter comedy. It is a portrait of the dogged resilience of a mans spirit in the face of little hope.

Come experience this absurd and enigmatic play with us at Barn Lot Theater. Show dates are August 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th. Thursday through Saturday shows are at 7:00 PM and Sundays are at 2:30 PM. Masks optional. Bring your vaccination card for a free small popcorn.

Rated PG

Directed by Wayne Martin

Barn Lot Theater Ticket Prices-General Admission:

Regular: $15.00

Senior Citizen (55+) $13.00

Student: $13.00

Preschool: $8.00

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org