× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater Presents: Winter Wonderettes

Winter Wonderettes

Rated PG for mild adult themes

Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: Subway of Edmonton

Directed by Joseph McDowell

In Winter Wonderettes, it’s Christmas 1968 and the “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party.

When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous!

This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

*Masks required for unvaccinated patrons

12/1/22 7:00pm

12/2/22 7:00pm

12/3/22 7:00pm

12/4/22 2:30pm

12/8/22 7:00pm

12/9/22 7:00pm

12/10/22 7:00pm

12/11/22 2:30pm

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org