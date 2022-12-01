Barn Lot Theater Presents: Winter Wonderettes
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Winter Wonderettes
Rated PG for mild adult themes
Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: Subway of Edmonton
Directed by Joseph McDowell
In Winter Wonderettes, it’s Christmas 1968 and the “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party.
When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous!
This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.
*Masks required for unvaccinated patrons
12/1/22 7:00pm
12/2/22 7:00pm
12/3/22 7:00pm
12/4/22 2:30pm
12/8/22 7:00pm
12/9/22 7:00pm
12/10/22 7:00pm
12/11/22 2:30pm
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org