Barn Lot Theater Presents: Young Frankenstein
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater
Young Frankenstein
Rated PG-13 for language and adult content
Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: SEWA of Edmonton
Directed by Vivien Worthen-Powell
It's alive! The electrifying stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film, Young Frankenstein will leave you in stitches!
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.
"It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added and is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment!
*Masks required if unvaccinated
10/20/22 7:00pm
10/21/22 7:00pm
10/22/22 7:00pm
10/23/22 2:30pm
10/27/22 7:00pm
10/28/22 7:00pm
10/29/22 7:00pm
10/30/22 2:30pm
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org