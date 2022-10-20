× Expand Barn Lot Theater Barn Lot Theater Presents: Young Frankenstein

Young Frankenstein

Rated PG-13 for language and adult content

Presented by Spotlight Sponsor: SEWA of Edmonton

Directed by Vivien Worthen-Powell

It's alive! The electrifying stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film, Young Frankenstein will leave you in stitches!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.

"It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added and is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment!

*Masks required if unvaccinated

10/20/22 7:00pm

10/21/22 7:00pm

10/22/22 7:00pm

10/23/22 2:30pm

10/27/22 7:00pm

10/28/22 7:00pm

10/29/22 7:00pm

10/30/22 2:30pm

For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org