× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park Barn Raisin' with Ben, Brews & BBQ: a concert fundraiser to benefit Josephine Sculpture Park in Franklin County.

Bart Raisin’ with Ben, Brews & BBQ

Celebrate Josephine Sculpture Park’s 10th Anniversary with an intimate concert by Ben Sollee and Jordon Ellis, with opening performance by Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten, in our beautiful outdoor amphitheater.

By attending this awesome event, you help JSP add 10 acres to the park and restore an historic tobacco barn to host more creative community programs, exhibits and events!

Enjoy delicious BBQ and desserts from Pollo Bandito and ice cold brews from West Sixth Brewing.

Dinner served 5 to 7pm. Music 6 to 9pm. This is a general admission event, so bring your comfy camp chairs and arrive early to claim your spot. Gates open at 3pm.

JSP is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, FREE to the public 365 days a year from dawn to dusk, serving over 20,000 youth and families in our community annually with over 70 sculptures, walking paths across 30 acres of rural native Kentucky land, art and nature programs, camps and events year round.

BARN RAISIN’ is rain or shine with tent provided in case of rain.

TICKETS

Please select Vegetarian or BBQ for each ticket.

VIP: $100 per person: Includes concert, dinner, two beer tickets, non-alcoholic drinks, parking, PLUS a special meet/greet from 4:30 to 5:30 pm with Ben Sollee and Jordon Ellis and a signed CD. Only 50 tickets available.

Early Bird: $75 per person. (June 16 – July 15): Includes $5 discount, concert, dinner, two beer tickets, non-alcoholic drinks, and parking.

Regular: $80 per person. (July 16 – August 15): Includes concert, dinner, two beer tickets, non-alcoholic drinks, and parking.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org