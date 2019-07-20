Barnyard Fun!!

July's topic: The 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

Free program offered at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center. These family oriented programs will be scheduled once a month throughout the summer at the barn. Participants may arrive any time between 10 a.m. – Noon, as the program is ongoing. All materials are provided and the program will be led by Nancy and Ken Dahlgren. The barn is located at the rear of the History Center campus, 106 N. Second Ave. The Barnyard Fun!! programs will be held in conjunction with the La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisan, which is held on Saturday mornings on the La Grange Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Dahlgren Pioneer Barn contains a stone fireplace for hearth cooking, a bread oven and space for special demonstrations that will be held there throughout the year. The hearth and chimney were hand built by local stonemason Jody Edgerton. The barn is also available for rentals (receptions, showers, meetings, etc.).

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org