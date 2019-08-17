Barnyard Fun!!

Barnyard Fun programs are offered once a month through October at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center. They are free family oriented programs. Participants may arrive any time between 10 a.m. – Noon, as the programs are ongoing. All materials are provided and the programs will be led by Nancy and Ken Dahlgren. The barn is located at the rear of the History Center campus, 106 N. Second Ave. The Barnyard Fun!! programs are always held in conjunction with the La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisan, which is normally held on Saturday mornings on the La Grange Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Dahlgren Pioneer Barn contains a stone fireplace for hearth cooking, a bread oven and space for special demonstrations that will be held there throughout the year such as the first Saturday of the month Cooking at the Hearth events. The hearth and chimney were hand built by local stonemason Jody Edgerton. The barn was constructed by Barrett Shirrell.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.